The Adam Smith Food Festival forms part of the Festival of Ideas which is being staged in Kirkcaldy next month.

Previous events have attracted around 3000 people to the atrium at Fife College which is packed with stallholders and has featured cookery demonstrations.

The event goes ahead on Saturday, June 11, as part of the festival which is inspired by the world-renowned economist and philosopher who was born in the Lang Toun.

Joanna Lumley (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The weekend schedule will also feature the annual Adam Smith Lecture which will be given online by Dr Okonjo Iweala, who is the seventh director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

And this year’s VIP guest will be national treasure Joanna Lumley who will be in Kirkcaldy to talk about her remarkable career.

Joanna will be in conversation with the event’s creative director, Arabella Weir at St Bryce Kirk on Saturday, June 11.

Kirkcaldy Food & Drink Fair (Pic: Cath Ruane)

And the festival then rounds off with an evening of music at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy featuring Tony Delicato’s La Dolce Vita

The Kings will also host the popular family fun day for youngsters during the afternoon.

The event has been organised by the Adam Smith Global Foundation with the backing of Fife College, Fife Council, Fife Cultural and Kings Theatre.

Marilyn Livingstone, who is leading the festival with Arabella Weir, said: “Once again, we are delighted to have attracted such world-renowned celebrities to Kirkcaldy.

“The festival will help support our economic and social regeneration projects and the Adam Smith birthplace initiative.

I feel very proud that Kirkcaldy has been able to attract such a strong cast for our 2022 Adam Smith Festival.

Our Annual Festival is growing year on year in stature and has firmly put Kirkcaldy on the international stage.”Previous festivals have featured everyone from David Tenant and Eddie Izzard to keynote speakers such as Kofi Annan and Ed Balls.

Added Arabella Weir: “‘We are honoured that Joanna Lumley will be visiting Kirkcaldy and we expect tickets to sell very quickly, so reserve your tickets now’.