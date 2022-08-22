After school comic art class expands into second Fife town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Crielly has run classes at the Fire Station Creative in Dunfermline for more than five years.

Now the Duncan of Jordanstone graduate is opening new classes for youngsters aged between eight and 14 at Kingdom Comics and Games’ High Street shop.

They start on Monday August 29 for a six-week block.

The fun sessions teach children the essential skills required to create their own characters or draw their favourite heroes from comics, games, movies, TV and books.

Classes, which allow youngsters to develop at their own pace, concentrate on the basic drawing skills needed to develop this art form.

They aim to give youngsters the opportunity to use their imaginations and learn core skills while building confidence and having fun in a friendly, relaxed group setting with walkthrough tutorials and individual support and advice.

Thomas, a life-long fan of the comic book art form, set up his enterprise after a career in graphic design and illustration, said: “Our comic art club for kids has now been running successfully for more than five years in Dunfermline and is always busy.

“It’s been great seeing how the class develops the kid’s confidence in not only their art but them personally too. I've seen shy and withdrawn children really come out of their shell when communicating through their art and talking about their comic heroes."

“I have run a few day workshops and sessions in Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly and I am always getting asked when there will be classes in central Fife.

“Covid delayed my plans for expansion, so I am delighted to be able to run these new classes in Kirkcaldy now with the support of Andrew Magee at Kingdom Comics and Games.”

Thomas is starting initially with classes for complete beginners, but is looking to open level two very soon - anyone is interested can register an interest now. He is also looking at creating a new class for adults.