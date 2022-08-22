Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council’s education service is seeking formal permission to turn the former head keeper’s house and tea room into a nursery for 24 youngsters and three staff.

The category B-listed building which sits at the entrance to the park, has been empty for a number of years.

A formal planning application to make the change has now been submitted to the local authority.

The gatehouse at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy which dates back to 1892.

It wants listed building consent to be granted for internal and external alterations including the installation of replacement windows, access ramp and rainwater goods, external painting, re-roofing and the erection of fence.

The aim is to provide nursery facilities in an area where there is currently none.

And given the location of the gatehouse, it would allow staff to use the park for a wide range of activities for the children.

The distinctive Category B-listed gate house at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy

The plans show that the council wants to retain character and look of the building which dates back to 1892.

Necessary repairs to make it for for purpose include work on the roof, new sash and case timber windows, and replacing all the existing rainwater pipework and gutters.

A ramp will have to be installed outside for wheelchair access.

A design statement confirms that internal alterations will be kept to a minimum, but alterations are required to facilitate the new use of the building.

Two rooms still have their existing cornicing still and its condition will be assessed to see if it can be retained.

The building would then be secured with a fence.

The gatehouse is considered one of the park’s distinctive landmarks.

The park was opened in 1892 as a gift to the town from Provost Beveridge.

The gatehouse was used as local authority offices before becoming a tearoom which closed many years ago.

The lions which guard its entrance are thought to have been made at Methven Pottery, and to have come from the garden of Viewforth Tower or to have been a gift to the park by John Nairn of Forth Park.