News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Afternoon tea for Fife thrift shop volunteers who raised £273,000 for charity

Volunteers from a charity shop in Kirkcaldy have been celebrated for their work raising £273,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support - as the Dean Park Hotel hosted them for an afternoon tea.

By Callum McCormack
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:14 am

The Kirkcaldy committee for Macmillan Cancer Support has raised the incredible sum, having taken over the running the Thrift Shop on St. Clair Street 14 years ago.

Madeleine Gillan, relationship fundraising manager for Macmillan, says that the event allowed the UK organisation to thank the volunteers.

She said: “Raising £273,000 for Macmillan is an astonishing achievement and I know every volunteer has worked so hard to get to this point.

Volunteers were treated to an afternoon tea by the Dean Park Hotel to thank them for their incredible fundraising efforts

Most Popular

“The Thrift Shop has really become a pillar in the local community and I was so happy to join them and thank them personally at this celebration event.”

Read More

Read More
Kirkcaldy church cafe where good food and welcome company are on the menu

Rosemary Wallace, secretary of the Kirkcaldy committee, said the shop is now looking forward to the next milestone.

She said: “We’re hoping the community will continue to support it so it can reach the next £250,000”.

KirkcaldyFifeMacmillan Cancer Support