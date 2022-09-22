Afternoon tea for Fife thrift shop volunteers who raised £273,000 for charity
Volunteers from a charity shop in Kirkcaldy have been celebrated for their work raising £273,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support - as the Dean Park Hotel hosted them for an afternoon tea.
The Kirkcaldy committee for Macmillan Cancer Support has raised the incredible sum, having taken over the running the Thrift Shop on St. Clair Street 14 years ago.
Madeleine Gillan, relationship fundraising manager for Macmillan, says that the event allowed the UK organisation to thank the volunteers.
She said: “Raising £273,000 for Macmillan is an astonishing achievement and I know every volunteer has worked so hard to get to this point.
Most Popular
“The Thrift Shop has really become a pillar in the local community and I was so happy to join them and thank them personally at this celebration event.”
Rosemary Wallace, secretary of the Kirkcaldy committee, said the shop is now looking forward to the next milestone.
She said: “We’re hoping the community will continue to support it so it can reach the next £250,000”.