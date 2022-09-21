Kirkcaldy church cafe where good food and welcome company are on the menu

Cafe St Clair is based at Pathhead Church, and covers a large part of the Lang Toun.

It also delivers meals to people who are housebound, and is keen to reach anyone who may not be aware of the support it offers.

The cafe has been running since the 1980s, first with Government funding – it was originally set up as part of a training scheme where young people were given work experience in catering and hospitality - and now under the wing of the church.

Chef Caroline Campbell at Cafe St Clair (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

But the team at the helm is keen to stress the doors are open to all.

Denise Nicholson, outreach co-ordinator, said: “People see the word ‘church’ and assume they have to be members, but they don’t. The cafe is open to everyone.

“It’s a very welcoming place, and anyone can pop-in.”

Denise Nicholson, Outreach Co-ordinator at Cafe St Clair (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The lunches served daily are complemented with a delivery service to households across Pathhead, Sinclairtown, Dysart, Ravenscraig flats, and Overton Mains.

And it’s about more than just a meal.

For many, the service is a precious link with the outside world.

It’s the same for those who come to the cafe for lunch where they can have a meal in the company of others.

Cafe St Clair volunteers Linda Evans, Jane Farrell and Dave Duncan who deliver meals (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The cafe’s team and its two chefs draw up the menus fortnightly, and do their best to provide meals that suit everyone’s tastes.

“A lot of people don’t even talk to anyone else during the week, so this is a hugely important service and a place to come for company,” said Denise.

“When we deliver they are glad to see us and will have a chat. They tell us what they have been doing - sometimes our volunteers are the only folk they see.

“They may have been on their own or just out of hospital and can’t get out for their messages.

“Lockdown was tough for many people - we lost a few regulars - and now there is a cost of living crisis.”

Lunches consists of three courses - starter, main and a dessert - and the menu is varied.

People can phone in their orders so they know what’s coming during that week.

The cafe is a meeting point for some groups as well as individuals, and while many are elderly, it is open to all wanting a reasonably priced meal.

And the team is aware some people don;t know it runs daily.

Based in the hall in Harriet Street behind the church, it’s a warm, welcoming room, with many regulars and run almost entirely by volunteers.

“The feedback is very positive,” said Denise.

“We try to give people what they want, and try to match their dietary requests.

“And we are also keen to hear from new volunteers. We have folk who help every week - whether that’s peeling tatties and carrots, or helping with tables.”

The Cafe is open from Tuesday to Friday, midday until 2:00pm.