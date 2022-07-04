Aldi offers Fife shopper a five-minute trolley dash in supermarket sweep event

The competition will also help to raise funds for a local foodbank.

Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep is taking place at its Dalgety Bay store.

Originally launched in 2016, it gives shoppers the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash and take home all they can grab in that time, with Aldi donating the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank.

Aldi is staging its own supermarket sweep

The lucky shopper also has a chance to double this cash donation and take home a ‘Special Buy’ item of their choice - up to £50 - if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

Dalgety Bay residents can apply for the Supermarket Sweep up to Sunday July 10.

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland, said: “The Supermarket Sweep is an event in the Aldi calendar that we all look forward to.

“We are so pleased to be bringing the initiative back for another year and offer one lucky Dalgety Bay resident the chance to have a shopping experience like no other.

“Last year we donated almost £9,000 to foodbanks, and we want to build on this in 2022.

Shoppers will be asked to nominate their chosen foodbank when applying to take part. Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part, and alcohol products are not included in the sweep.

Customers can apply in-store or by emailing [email protected].