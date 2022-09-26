Alhambra Theatre unveils Celie Byrne mural to mark its centenary

The ceiling foyer at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline has been transformed by Celie Byrne.

She was commissioned by the venue’s Trust to create the artwork as part of the venue’s 100th anniversary.

The mural is painted with influence from artists such as Henri Matisse, and depicts Greek muses, symbols of inspiration and artistic creation, who dedicated their lives to theatre, art, poetry and music.

Celie Byrne at her mural at the Alhambra Theatre

Celie said: It has been a joy to help mark 100 years of the Alhambra with this mural.

“This iconic Dunfermline landmark has been a beacon of light for audiences and acts alike. Now that live performance is back, the public can enjoy a bright colourful visual experience as soon as they arrive inside the Alhambra.

“The mural is designed to create an uplifting feel, and for all those that view the piece to enjoy an emotional connection with art.”

The artwork, which has delighted the trust, was done during a summer of refurbishment work.

Claire Jones PR Manager for the Alhambra said: “The mural, the use of colour is simply stunning. It is a very beautiful focal point, unmissable when entering the Alhambra. “She added: “Celie is a hugely talented artist and we cannot wait for our patrons to see the mural at their next theatre trip’

The Alhambra celebrated its centenary in August.