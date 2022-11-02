The 23-year old left a nightclub in his home town of Glenrothes in the early hours of Sunday, November 3, 2013.

It was just a mile from his family home - but he never got there.

Nine years on, his disappearance remains a mystery which has spanned the longest running missing person search ever in Fife.

Allan Bryant Snr holds a poster for his missing son in a 2016 vigil

His family have campaigned tirelessly to keep Allan’s name in the public domain with numerous appeals to people to come forward.

Two years ago his dad, also Allan, summed up the anguish of not knowing what happened to his son.He said: “Someone knows that happened to Allan. I’m pleading with you, no matter how small the information is, to come forward and contact police, just to end this living hell for my family.”

To mark the ninth anniversary of Allan’s disappearance, police have re-iterated their appeal for people to come forward.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Allan was a young man on a night out when he disappeared. There was nothing apparently out of the ordinary that night and we are still asking people to come forward with information.

“It is agonising for his family and friends not to know and we want to help them find some answers. His family have released more pictures of Allan in the hope that they will jog memories. “He added: “I am asking people to think back to that night. Did you see Allan after he walked out of Styx?

“Over the years we have looked at every bit of information that has come in from the public as well as carrying out our own enquiries. We will continue to do so. I urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, to please get in touch.”

Allan’s last known movements on Saturday, November 2, 2013 saw him leave his home in Ednam Drive for a night out.

He went to an engagement party at Leslie Golf Club and left around midnight with friends to go to Styx in Caskieberran Road.

He left the club at 2:00am on the Sunday morning, and grainy CCTV footage of him exiting the premises was the last sighting of him.

The family faced more pain in 2020 when human remains were found at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes, but it was not their son. They endured similar heartache after the discovery of a body in Riverside Park in 2015

They remain committed to finding out what happened to Allan.

Over the years the family have staged a host of campaigns to raise awareness he is still missing.

These have included having his picture beamed 60,000 football fans during the half time interval of a game between Celtic and Hibernian game at Celtic Park.. Police divers brought in to trawl ponds and river in Riverside Park