Anstruther chip van owners return from Poland after helping to feed Ukrainian refugees

Sarah and Jordan Black, alongside Jordan’s mum Evie Black, flew out to Poland last Saturday to help refugees fleeing the war after seeing the devastation caused by Russian aggression in the east European country.

The family decided to travel to Medyka in Poland, which is 50 metres from the Ukrainian border, to join the Scottish charity Siobhan’s Trust in its efforts to help hungry families crossing the border.

Sarah, Jordan, and Evie Black in Poland.

Sarah, co-owner of Fish and Frites, said: “We saw the founder of Siobhan’s Trust on Good Morning Britain, David Fox-Pit, who was in Poland helping these poor families.

"David owns WildFox Events and had drove all of his catering equipment over to Poland in order to set up a field kitchen, and since we all have catering experience we wanted to go to help.

“We flew out last Saturday and then it was a three hour drive to the border where we went straight to work.”

Streams of people and volunteers at the border.

Sarah said that in the five days that the family were in Poland, they had helped thousands of people who fled with only what they could carry.

"There were thousands of people waiting to get across the border,” she said. “It was really hard not to get emotional as some of the stories people were telling us was absolutely horrible.

"People were exhausted as at some points the queue to get into Poland was 36 hours long, and when they made it across you could see the relief on their faces.

"We helped one woman who had queued for a long time with her baby, and when they finally got across the baby drank four bottles of milk as they were starving – the mum was absolutely exhausted, she was on her own as the baby’s dad was still in Ukraine fighting.”

Ukrainian children receiving food after crossing the border.

Sarah added: “We’re definitely going to try and go back to help further – we have a two-year-old ourselves and when we got home and seen him I realised just how lucky we are.”

