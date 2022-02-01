For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, the antiques, collectables and retro fair will be on in the town – but in a new venue.

The event, which took place for the first time in February 2020, was previously held at the Adam Smith Theatre but as the venue is currently closed for a major refurbishment, the retro fair will now be held inside St Bryce Kirk in the town’s St Brycedale Avenue instead.

Julian Brook is organising four retro fairs to be held at St Bryce Kirk this year with the first one happening on Saturday, March 12 from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Organiser Julian Brook, who is also known as Collectable Jules and has his own Facebook page, wanted to keep the fair as local as possible in the centre of the town and the new venue isn’t far from the theatre.

Julian is organising four retro fairs to be held at the Kirk this year with the first one happening on Saturday, March 12 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

There will be a wide range of goods on offer with around 27 tables showcasing antique and vintage items for sale.

These will include: Gold, silver and costume jewellery; silver items including silver rim objects (eg decanters, vases), cigarette cases, Vesta cases, cups, cutlery, picture frames, original and printed art tapestry, wooden items, large and small ceramics, glassware, books, magazines, comics, linen and soft furnishings, motoring items, vintage cameras and photographic equipment, vintage watches and clocks, coins, banknotes and medals, toys, models, tableware and other random collectables.

There will be a wide range of goods on offer with around 27 tables showcasing antique and vintage items, like these pictured, for sale. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Julian, 71, who is retired, has been regularly attending antiques fairs to sell items for years.

He is delighted to be able to organise the event once again: “I am really pleased to be back doing this – it also speaks of some hope for the future if events such as this are able to get going again,” he said.

"It is a smaller venue and we have a waiting list of stallholders, but there is a possibility of making it larger within St Bryce.

"We preferred to keep it this size just now to see how popular it would be. Hopefully, there will be more than 700 attending like there was in 2020! If so, we’ll make it larger for the June 11 event and thereafter.

"We had a couple of people in 2020 who were selling their own stuff from their home. We helped them with pricing and negotiations, ‘cos everyone’s seen Bargain Hunt! We would be keen to offer that again.”

He said there will also be a demonstration of watercolour painting at the event.

Julian added: “The fair will be THE place to look for antique, collectable or retro items. We got excellent feedback from customers in 2020.

"We intend for folk to have a good day out and maybe spend money at other town centre locations as well. The fair will hopefully be good for cafes and takeaways, but we are hoping to have coffee and cake stalls (at least) at the venue.”

Entry will be £1, payable at the door on the day.

For more information contact Julian on 07825 305 678 or search for Collectable Jules on Facebook.

