The Scottish SPCA wants to know how the lurcher was found with painful cuts to its feet on Nasmyth Road, Glenrothes, on Tuesday, May 24.

They were alerted by concerned workers at the industrial estate as they arrived in the early hours of the morning.

Ryan Smith, animal rescue officer, said, “The dog is a male, tan lurcher.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dog was found in Glenrothes (Pic: Scottish SPCA)

“Unfortunately, he is not chipped and was not wearing a collar when he was found.

“The pads of his feet are cut and would have been extremely painful for the dog to walk on.

“He is very friendly and was reported trying to get in to passing cars and solicit attention from passers-by so it appears he has been someone’s pet at some point.

“We understand that people’s circumstances can change, but this is not the right way to give up an animal.

“The dog would have been caused a great deal of unnecessary distress at a time when he was already in considerable discomfort.”The animal was taken to one of the SSPCA’s animal rescue and rehoming centres, where he is now receiving the care he needs.