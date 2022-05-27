Appeal after dog found injured on Fife street

An animal charity has appealed for information after an injured dog was found on a Fife street.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 27th May 2022, 10:44 am

The Scottish SPCA wants to know how the lurcher was found with painful cuts to its feet on Nasmyth Road, Glenrothes, on Tuesday, May 24.

They were alerted by concerned workers at the industrial estate as they arrived in the early hours of the morning.

Ryan Smith, animal rescue officer, said, “The dog is a male, tan lurcher.

The dog was found in Glenrothes (Pic: Scottish SPCA)

“Unfortunately, he is not chipped and was not wearing a collar when he was found.

“The pads of his feet are cut and would have been extremely painful for the dog to walk on.

“He is very friendly and was reported trying to get in to passing cars and solicit attention from passers-by so it appears he has been someone’s pet at some point.

“We understand that people’s circumstances can change, but this is not the right way to give up an animal.

“The dog would have been caused a great deal of unnecessary distress at a time when he was already in considerable discomfort.”The animal was taken to one of the SSPCA’s animal rescue and rehoming centres, where he is now receiving the care he needs.

Anyone with information is urged to call its confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

