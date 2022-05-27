Tony and Jo Grubb embarked on an epic adventure which saw them walk the length and breadth of Fife in an effort to budge the bulk.

The couple, who both work as childminders, made the coronavirus lockdowns work for them by sparking a passion for exercise and walking helping them to shift the unwanted weight in record time.

The couple were inspired to lose weight after seeing pictures of themselves.

Tony said: “We were inspired to lose weight after I was shown a picture of myself in 2020 and I asked who it was – Jo had said that it was me and I didn’t recognise myself!

"We decided to do something about it together and came up with a plan to walk and join-up all of the places that we have visited with the kids in Fife.

"It was very hard to begin with but as time went on and the weight started falling off it became easier and we were able to go further and walk for longer.”

Tony and Jo lost over 10 stone between them by taking up walking. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The soulmates who have been married for 31 years said that they have discovered something new, and by trying to lose weight together has made it easier to keep it up.

"We’ve both been very committed and it certainly helps to maintain motivation losing weight as a couple,” Tony said.

"When we started our journey I was 19 and a half stone, and after six months I had lost five and a half stone with Jo losing five.

"We’ve walked the entire Coastal Path in 11 walks, the Pilgrims Way in five walks, and all of the high points in Fife.

“After we explored Fife we completed the West Highland Way as well as the John Muir Way long-distance route in southern Scotland, running from Helensburgh in Argyll and Bute to Dunbar in East Lothian.”

Even though the couple have shifted the weight, Tony adds that they are continuing their walks and are even raising money for good causes by entering the Cateran Yomp.

“We’ve signed up for the Cateran Yomp to raise money for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity,” he added. “I’m so glad we took up walking as all of the health issues we had have gone and we feel great now.”