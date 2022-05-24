B&M reveals opening date for new bigger store in Fife town

Discount retailer B&M has revealed the opening date of a new expanded store in Fife.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 10:29 am

The business is making the short move into the former Buzz Bingo premises in Flemington Road, Glenrothes.

The doors to the new, bigger store will open on Tuesday, August 2.

B&M will close their current store in the same road on July 9.

B&M Glenrothes

The company got permission from Fife Council to make the move earlier this year.

A spokesman said: “The store will be much bigger than the previous with over 26,064sq. ft. of sales space, offering an even bigger selection of great bargains from grocery, toiletries and health & beauty to toys, homeware and DIY.

“It will also boast its own gardening centre selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

The spokesman added: “We wanted a bigger and better store for our customers, giving them even more big branded products.”

“We’re really excited to get the doors open.”

