B&M reveals opening date for new bigger store in Fife town

The business is making the short move into the former Buzz Bingo premises in Flemington Road, Glenrothes.

The doors to the new, bigger store will open on Tuesday, August 2.

B&M will close their current store in the same road on July 9.

B&M Glenrothes

The company got permission from Fife Council to make the move earlier this year.

A spokesman said: “The store will be much bigger than the previous with over 26,064sq. ft. of sales space, offering an even bigger selection of great bargains from grocery, toiletries and health & beauty to toys, homeware and DIY.

“It will also boast its own gardening centre selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

The spokesman added: “We wanted a bigger and better store for our customers, giving them even more big branded products.”