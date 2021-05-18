The beloved 13-week-old pet bird named Celeste was hand reared from eight-weeks-old by the family after it was bought as a therapy pet for the family’s children.

But the blue cinnamon pie Kakariki, which has free reign of the family’s home, flew off after the door was accidently left open.

Mum, Chelle Webster (32), said: “My kids and I are truly heartbroken that Celeste is missing, and I can't imagine what she's going through, we all love and miss her so very much.

Celeste the Kakariki.

"She was out of her cage in the living room and the front door wasn't closed properly. When I saw it was open I also then realised my Celeste was no longer perched on the lamp shade as she always is!

Chelle with Celeste.

"We've searched high and low, an we have all barely slept – I've called the Scottish SPCA and recorded her as missing.”

Celeste escaped the family home at 9pm on Saturday night with the family frantically searching for her since, taking to Facebook urging people to get in touch if they have spotted the bird.

“She's been gone from 9pm on Saturday night, and we've searched the streets since daylight with no success.

“We are urging that anyone who has seen Celeste to please get in touch with me.”

If you have seen Celeste, please contact Chelle on: 07383 588649.

