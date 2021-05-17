Lockdown restrictions ease: Fifers enjoy more freedoms as region goes into Level 2

That meant people could socialise more freely – and even hug – while pubs welcomed customers inside once more for a pint.

Apart from a couple of Covid-19 hotspots – Glasgow and Moray – mainland Scotland moved from level three restrictions down to level two from today.

New freedoms now available across the Kingdom include up to six people from three households being able to meet in each other’s homes or gardens without physical distancing – this was the limit previously planned for level one but has now been accelerated for areas in level two.

According to the Scottish Government people will be encouraged to use their own judgement when it comes to close physical contact with others.

Up to six people from three households will be able to meet indoors in places such as pubs, cafes and restaurants – which are all opened up again – while up to eight people from eight households will be able to meet outdoors.

Pubs and restaurants are now able to serve alcohol indoors until 10.30pm in two-hour booked slots and cinemas, theatres, concert halls, music venues, comedy clubs, amusement arcades, casinos, snooker halls and bingo halls are once again open for business.

Events can now resume with a maximum capacity of 100 people indoors or 250 outdoors where there is unrestricted standing and 500 for events with seating, with organisers of festivals allowed to apply to hold larger gatherings.

