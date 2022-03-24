Auchtertool care home joins effort to support the people of Ukraine fleeing war
Staff and residents at Camilla House in Auchtertool have pitched in to organise a collection of vital supplies for refugees seeking safety from the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
When My Home Tools LTD, a local hardware and DIY shop in Kirkcaldy, put out the call for donations on social media, the home’s community answered with vigour.
Staff and residents gathered in the dining room to sort through items such as feeding bottles, sanitary towels, warm clothing and blankets, before making a trip to the local high street to hand in bags and boxes of donations together.
Natalia Murphy, lifestyle coordinator at Camilla House said: “Seeing the headlines about all the awful things going on there, I knew we had to do something when I saw the shop’s appeal online.
"We collected so many items and I couldn’t be prouder. It was moving to watch come together and pack the items. We hope it goes some way to helping people who have lost everything.”