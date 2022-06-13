Award for Fife student at art school’s degree show

Anah Dodds from Cupar was honoured with the RGU art and heritage purchase prize award in d design at the Gray’s School of Art event held earlier this month.

It was the first physical degree show for three years and featured a live band, DJ and award ceremony.

Anah said: "I’m so excited to be taking part in Gray’s physical exhibition.

“I’m so excited and the exhibition’s really put me in the mind frame of what I want to do next.

I’m about to start RGU’s Creative Entrepreneurship course, that will help me hone my business skills. I’m keen to start my own business and can’t wait to get started.”