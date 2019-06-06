Award win for Kirkcaldy business

Kirkcaldy business Migele Experience has been revealed as one of the first winners in the mysalonmanager member awards.

Domenico Panetta, owner of Migele Experience in Whytehouse Avenue, joined mysalonmanager in order to grow his salon.

The business is the brainchild of former hairdresser and salon owner-turned-business-coach, Simon Harris.

Simon recognised the need to offer business advice and help to salon owners and managers, but knew many operated on tight budgets with little free time.

You may also be interested in:

Fife man who vandalised Wallace Monument during independence referendum granted taxi licence

New discount shop chain to open in Kirkcaldy

Fears for Fife man missing for three days

So he started an on-line business which members could access at any time to watch seminars and get information.

Simon said: “Having worked in and run many busy salons I know that finding time during the working day is very hard, so having access to information at a time that suits you is really important.”

There are now around 80 members of mysalonmanager and, with so many salons on board, the time was right to launch awards that allowed salons to shout about their success.

Migele Experience was awarded the title of Best Innovation because, according to Simon, Dom. and his team are always trying to drive the salon forward with new ideas, fresh products and innovative services.

He added: “Our industry is constantly evolving and the best salons are the ones that embrace new ideas that can improve the overall experience of their clients.

“Migele Experience has the best interests of it’s clientele at the very heart of the business and this is what makes the salon so successful.”

Dom is thrilled to see the salon and the hard work of his team recognised and rewarded.

He said: “Working with Simon has allowed us to focus on building a terrific client experience and also grow our business.

“My team have never been more motivated or focused on their goals and I am thrilled to have been able to develop my role as a salon coach and mentor.”