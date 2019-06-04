Fears for Fife man missing for two days

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a Fife man who has been missing for two days.

Andrew Reilly, who is 36 years old, was last seen at 10.30pm on Sunday, at an address in Westfield Terrace, Cardenden.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing for the public’s help to establish his whereabouts.

Andrew is described as white, 6 foot tall, of stocky build, with short dark hair, which is shaved at the sides. He may be wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Inspector Gavin Cameron of Cowdenbeath Police Station said: “Andrew has been reported missing to police and we are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Andrew or knows where he is to please contact police immediately.”

