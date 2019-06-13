Meet our Baby of the Week Noah Wilson.

Noah Andrew Edward Wilson was born at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, at 11.35am on March 28, 2019.

The parents...

George Wilson and Leanne Rocks.

The pregnancy...

Pregnancy was amazing and Noah was born a month early.

The name...

Mum and dad had chosen two names and waited to see him before deciding.

What kind of baby is he...

Noah is an amazing baby – eats, sleeps and loves cuddles and is always giving big smiles.

The very proud grandparents...

Noah’s grandparents are Susan and Eddie Rocks, Audrey Stocks and Joyce and George Wilson.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

We would like to thank all our family for all their help and the midwives and doctors at the hospital who were amazing.