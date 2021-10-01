Bingo win: Fife woman scoops £50,000 after last-minute decision to go to club

The 68-year old from Lochore, who wants to remain anonymous, scooped the jackpot while playing at Carlton Bingo, Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline - the second time the venue has called ‘house’ in the last two months.

The woman, a regular player, struck gold only went to the club after a last-minute call from a friend.

She said: “I still can’t believe it! I thought I’d only won the £260 house prize until the cheer went up and Tony the caller said I had won £50,000. It’s a dream come true!”

The money was won at Carlton Bingo in Dunfermline

She added: “I love bingo and it’s always a great night out: the club is lovely and everyone is friendly and looks after you. It’s always exciting when you think you are about to win and thrilling when you do.”

Her previous big win was £3000, and she plans to share some of her jackpot with her bingo buddy.

Craig Oliver, general manager at Carlton Bingo Dunfermline said, “The lucky winner joins the ever increasing list of big winners here.

“This is our second huge win in just a couple of months and it’s always great to see regulars winning this life changing prize.

“I’m really delighted for our winner, as was everyone else in the club given the huge cheer that went up on the night. The atmosphere was electric.

“ We play the National Bingo Game twice a day, everyday.

"It’s an amazing game and one which can be truly life changing.”

