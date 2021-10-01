Police plea for help to find 74-year old St Andrews man missing for over fortnight

The St St Andrews man hasn’t been seen since Wednesday, September 15.

Extensive searches have been made at all the areas the keen walker was known to visit, and over 100 people were spoken to last week when police retraced Mr Johnson’s last known movements.

The officer in charge of the search, Inspector Stuart Hay, said it was a “very distressing” time for his family - and urged people to check their own digital footage in the hope he may have been captured on it.

Paul Johnson has been missing since mid September

Mr Johnson was last seen at around 10.45pm on Wednesday 15th in Hepburn Gardens.

He had left an address on Hay Fleming Avenue on foot a short time earlier, around 10:00pm.

A keen walker, he would often go for walks in expansive areas such as local golf courses, including the Balgove, Craigtoun Country Park and the Strathkinness area.

Extensive searches have been undertaken in these areas with assistance from search and rescue partners, police dogs, and the Air Support Unit - without success.

Last Wednesday, police spoke to over 100 people during a revisit to where he was last seen.

Inspector Hay added: “Everyone was very helpful but unfortunately we have still not managed to find him yet.

"I am keen for people, those who have not already come forward, to check their dash-cam or private or doorbell systems just in case they may have captured footage of Paul.

"It's been a fortnight now since he was last seen and, as you can imagine, this has been a very distressing time for his family.”

Paul is described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with grey hair.

He was last known to be wearing a blue rain jacket and light coloured walking trousers.

Call 101, quoting incident number 0266 of September 16.

