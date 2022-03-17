Breakout: Fife music festival set for battle of bands with chance to play on main stage

The chance to perform on the main stage at the Breakout music festival in Kirkcaldy this summer is the prize on offer.

And a host of acts are set to stake their place at two heats at Styx in Kirkcaldy.

They take place over two Sundays on March 27 and April 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collette Burns and Neale Hanvey MP (both seated) and the judges and sponsors launch the Battle of the Bands competition

And the judges’ winner will be added to a festival line up which includes a host of top Scottish bands and stars, including Wet Wet Wet, The Skids, Big Country, and Midge Ure.

The line-ups for each heat are being finalised, but will feature acts from across Fife as well as Dundee and Alloa.

The groups taking part include the Mosaics, Burn The Maps, The Passing Sages, plus Volcano X from Dundee, and Alloa-based Stormchaser. They are joined by solo act, indie musician, Kieran Forbes from Dunfermline.

Each will have a half hour set to impress a panel of judges which includes Neale Hanvey MP, Councillor Judy Hamilton, Morag Neil, independent music promoter; Niall McCall, Breakout’s stage manager; Andrea Elder, K107 presenter; and Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press.

To make the cut, the performers had to submit a video of themselves playing in front of an audience.

The heats will be hosted by Collette Burns, who presents the Letty Rock Show on K107fm.

She said: “They are all original artists performing original music.

“We had a huge amount of interest in the competition, and it is great to give bands a chance to perform again after the past two years.

“It’s great that we will have local talent on the stage at Breakout- we need this.”

The three-day music festival will be the first ever staged on the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy, running from May 27-29.

The festival will feature two stages, with the main one situated at The Basin - the traditional lorry park at the end of the Esplanade - and another smaller dance and acoustic stage along the Esplanade.

Up to 30,000 music fans could pour into town over the three days.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.