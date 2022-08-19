British title for talented Fife Highland dancer
A brilliant young Highland dancer from Leven has won the British title for her age group.
Murron Putka – who recently returned from competing in the USA – won the 13 years age group at the British Championships in Musselburgh earlier this month.
And it’s proving to be a busy time for the talented young dancer, with a host of competitions over the next couple of weeks.
Mum Michelle said: “We are so proud of her. After two years with no competitions due to the pandemic, they’re now back in full swing, and Murron has been working very hard to get the fitness back.
“She’s not long returned from competing in the USIR Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, where she was third in her choreography, third in the premiership and third in the championship.
“Then she finally got a championship win again by winning the British Open Championship.
"She has worked her socks off at her local dance school, the Fiona Gallacher School of Dance at The Studio in Methil, and her other dance school, The Bowman School in Dundee, to achieve this.”
Dance teacher Fiona Gallacher was also full of praise for Murron.
She said: "She is a credit to everyone – myself and my daughter, who teach her, and, of course, her parents, who support her wholeheartedly. That goes a long way in helping gain such prestigious titles.
“Murron has always been a hard worker who fixes her corrections, listens and practices so hard.
“I have a lovely dance school which I took over from my mother many years ago. All my students are trained competitively and most have, through the years, gained many accolades.”
As well as the British Open, Murron competed at the East of Scotland Championships, where she took third place in the under-16 age group.
Murron’s busy schedule continues with the Commonwealth Championships at the beginning of next week, followed by the Scottish Open Championships, which also incorporate the qialifying for the World Championships. Then it’s the Scottish Nationals and, if she qualifies, the World Finals on Saturday, August 28, at the world famous Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon.