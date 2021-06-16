The facility has overcome major challenges to adapt to COVID regulations - and will open on Monday.

There were fears in the community that the centre wouldn’t re-open after all other Fife Sports And Leisure Trust venues were brought back into operation after lockdown.

But the charitable trust has confirmed its return on the back of major work behind the scenes.

Beacon Leisure Centre, Burntisland (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Fife Council has also invested £1m to get the necessary changes made to the pool and its ventilation systems to ensure both adhere to health and safety protocols.

Burntisland Aquatic Swimming Club has also been helping the trust to carry out water testing - and it has made a call to locals to give it their support.

Bridget Fraser, chairman, said: “We are delighted that the Beacon is set to reopen.

“Our swimmers and their families were very excited to get back in the water there last week, and the pool area is looking fantastic.

“We hope that the local community will support the facility by making good use of it in the coming months.”

The trust said it was delighted the doors could be re-opened after a 15-month closure.

Emma Walker chief executive, said: ““I understand the frustration of locals in the delay in opening and I appreciate their patience and support in what have been very challenging times.

“But now, we look forward to seeing people back in the centre, enjoying facilities and programmes on offer and making the most of the physical activity opportunities on offer.”

Councillor Judy Hamilton , convener of the community and housing services sub-committee, said: “I am delighted the Beacon is re-opening and pleased for the community in Burntisland and surrounding areas.

“It has been a long time coming, and a lot of concerns have been raised.

"As a matter of priority, we were able to allocate £1m to support works that would enable the Beacon to re-open.”

To meet social distancing requirements, customers are being asked to book ahead – sessions can be booked on the trust’s website, app or by contacting the centre directly.

