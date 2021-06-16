Levenmouth rail announcement praised as 'step forward'

The line is due to open in 2024.

Transport Minister Graeme Dey revealed that the line would be double tracked and electrified, as well as the locations for the two stations – the Leven station will be next to the leisure centre, and the Cameron Bridge station will be next to the A915.

Eugene Clark, chairman of Levenmouth Rail Campaign (LMRC) said there was “no surprises” within the announcement, but praised it as a “step forward.

"I think that’s where most people expected the stations to be,” he said.

However, he did raise some concerns, adding: “We believe the designs for the stations look very basic. People have strong views about what we expect for the Leven station. We want it to be created as part of a welcome area. We’ve raised this issues frequently.”

LMRC have pushed for the reinstatement of the line for many years and were instrumental in the project getting the green light, however, the group were not invited to the announcement, with Mr Clark saying he was “disappointed” to learn of the news through the press.

"It wouldn’t be so bad if they didn’t keep saying they’d keep us engaged,” he said.

Local MSPs Jenny Gilruth and David Torrance did attend the announcement and praised its content.

Ms Gilruth said: “I was delighted to welcome the Transport Minister to my constituency today to discuss the progress of the Leven-Thornton rail link project.“Re-opening the rail link will enhance the local economy and access to employment and education opportunities for my constituents, so it is important that the project remains on track for delivery by 2024.

“Confirmation of the new station names and locations is an important step forward and will add to the interest and excitement around the reopening of the line.

“Securing a commitment from the Scottish Government to re-establish Leven’s railway was perhaps the proudest moment of my first term as constituency MSP.”

The Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP added: "Ensuring the railway is delivered in the context of the ongoing global pandemic and post-Brexit uncertainty is perhaps the biggest challenge in my second term.”

Mr Torrance added: “We had a great visit this morning with Transport Minister, Graeme Dey MSP, to see the progress of the Levenmouth Rail Link project and to stand on the very site where one of the new modern and accessible stations will be located.

“I was delighted to see such enthusiasm from the Transport Minister for the delivery of this project in an area in much need of regeneration. It was also extremely encouraging to hear from Network Rail that despite the difficulties faced as a result of the pandemic, the project timeline remains on track.