Burntisland funeral director lends support to Queen's Green Canopy project

Darren Rankin, of Rankin Funeral Directors, based in the town’s High Street, planted a tree at the entrance to the Links earlier this month.

It marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022.

He explained why he decided to support the ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured from left are: Derek Davidson, Fife Council, Darren Rankin and Gary Davidson, Fife Council at the entrance to the Links in Burntisland.

“The Queen has been, for most people of the county, the only Monarch we have known,” he said.

"I felt planting a tree to commemorate her historic 70 year reign is a small thing we could do to thank her for all the service she has done for the country. The Queen has planted hundreds of trees all over the world during her reign.

“I offered to donate it to the community so Burntisland has added to the canopy.

"I planted a native Rowan tree which was chosen for its glossy leaf, white flowers then the red berries giving food for the wildlife. I am thankful to Fife Council garden staff who helped.

Burntisland funeral director Darren Rankin is pictured planting the native Rowan tree at the entrance to the Links to support the Queen's Green Canopy initiative marking Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

"This is the only tree that will be planted in this area and a plaque will be added to it when the jubilee arrives on February 6, 2022.”

He added: “I requested for the tree to be planted in this part of the Links in the opposite bed that a Copper Beech stands to commemorate the Queen’s Grandfather King George V silver Jubilee in 1935.

"I was delighted I was able to do something to mark this special occasion.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.