Burntisland funeral director lends support to Queen's Green Canopy project
A Burntisland funeral director has supported the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) project by planting a tree in the town as part of the national initiative to mark Her Majesty’s historic 70-year reign.
Darren Rankin, of Rankin Funeral Directors, based in the town’s High Street, planted a tree at the entrance to the Links earlier this month.
It marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022.
He explained why he decided to support the ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ initiative.
“The Queen has been, for most people of the county, the only Monarch we have known,” he said.
"I felt planting a tree to commemorate her historic 70 year reign is a small thing we could do to thank her for all the service she has done for the country. The Queen has planted hundreds of trees all over the world during her reign.
“I offered to donate it to the community so Burntisland has added to the canopy.
"I planted a native Rowan tree which was chosen for its glossy leaf, white flowers then the red berries giving food for the wildlife. I am thankful to Fife Council garden staff who helped.
"This is the only tree that will be planted in this area and a plaque will be added to it when the jubilee arrives on February 6, 2022.”
He added: “I requested for the tree to be planted in this part of the Links in the opposite bed that a Copper Beech stands to commemorate the Queen’s Grandfather King George V silver Jubilee in 1935.
"I was delighted I was able to do something to mark this special occasion.”