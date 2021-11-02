Burntisland golfers tee-up £4000 donation to Maggie’s Fife in memory of lady captain

They teed up for ‘Maggie’s Scramble’ which returned to Burntisland Golf House Club after missing out in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The popular annual charity day - played in memory of former lady captain, Maggie Pearson - raised an impressive £4050 for Maggie’s Fife.

That brought the total raised to over £16,000 since the event’s inception in 2015.

Adam Kent receives the £4000 cheque from Burntisland Golf House Club's event

Anne Main, event organiser, said: “Maggie was a bright, bubbly lady who had a cheery smile and took time to chat to everyone she met.

“Although she had been battling stage four breast cancer for a few years, we were all devastated when she sadly passed away in March 2015 aged just 35, and only a couple of months after marrying her long-term partner, Scott Brownlie.”

She was a regular visitor to the cancer care centre in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

As a couple, she and Scott organised the ‘Monster and Rob Roy’ events in addition to the golf day.

When Maggie passed away, at the centre’s request Scott spoke at fundraising lunches across Fife further enhancing their connection with the charity.

The Pearson and Brownlie families donated a beautiful trophy to the ladies’ section, to be played for annually in her memory.

As Maggie loved a Scramble, it was an easy decision to turn the event into a charity day, with the funds going to Maggie's and junior development at the club.

Added Anne: “We’re grateful to everyone who took part and continues to support ‘Maggie’s Scramble’, including the many golf clubs who help by providing prizes on the day.

“We hope that our annual donation can be used in whatever way required to help the many cancer patients to whom Maggie's is an invaluable support.”

Adam Kent, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Fife, said: “We are absolutely delighted that this wonderful event was able to return again this year and by the amazing total raised by those who took part.

“These funds will help us to support people living with cancer, and their loved ones, right here in Fife.”

