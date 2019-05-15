Burntisland group seeks help for events

The group which organises the annual Burntisland bonfire and fireworks display is urging locals to come to its AGM and lend their support. Burntisland Events Group meets at the Sands Hotel, on Sunday at 11am and new volunteers are being sought to help out not just with the bonfire event, but also to suggest other events which local people would like to see introduced in the town.

Ailsa Powrie, Events Group chairman, said: “We are looking for a few extra people to help with organising this great event. It’s only a few meetings a year. We are also asking for more marshals on the day.”