Burntisland market gives town's senior citizens treat fund a festive cash boost

The money raised at the November market will go towards the annual Christmas dinner.

The Big Green Market is all about reducing Burntisland’s carbon footprint by encouraging the community to consider purchasing pre-loved items – saving the planet and saving the pennies.

A growing group of local volunteers run the two-day monthly market in Burntisland on the first Friday and Saturday of the month, selling donated clothes, books, jewellery, household items and bric-a-brac.

Pictured: Jo Hobbett from the Big Green Market (right), Frances Allan (middle) and Morag Douglas from the Over 70’s Christmas Treat.

All profits are put towards supporting local community run activities and projects, and in the five months they have been fundraising, have raised over £3500.

Jo Hobbett, who helps run the market, said: “It’s encouraging that people are coming along to buy our pre-loved items. November was a bumper month and we’re delighted that we can use the proceeds to help spread some Christmas cheer to the older residents of the town.”

The Over 70s’ group, were very pleased with the boost to their funds. Committee member Fran Allan said: “We haven’t been able to raise funds for our annual Christmas dinner through our usual avenues over the last 18 months so this donation from the Big Green Market is fantastic.

"It means the older members of our community will be able to look forward to a bit of normality and a long overdue catch up with each other over the festive season."

The Over 70s’ Christmas treat takes place on Saturday, December 4 at the Kingswood Hotel and is open to any resident over 70 who lives in Burntisland. For further details visit Facebook @Burntislandover70schristmastreat or contact Frances Allan [email protected]

The next Big Green Market will take place on Friday, December 3 from 12.00-4.00pm and Saturday, December 4 from 10.00am-1.00pm at Burntisland Parish Church Halls.

The group is always on the lookout for volunteers with a few hours to spare.

It is also putting a shout out for donations of good quality toys that can be sold at the Christmas market. Details of how to volunteer or donate can be found on Facebook @BurntislandGreenMarket or by email at [email protected]

