The project, which is funded from the Wellcome Trust, focuses on ill-health in the 19th century, and is a collaborative project between academics at King’s College London, Kingston University, University of Derby, University College London and The Postal Museum.

The collaboration is examining records of thousands of postal employees in the Victorian and Edwardian period and will be the largest study of occupational health in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Some of the work in the Museum of Communication by the P4 class at Burntisland Primary School. Pic: Addressing Health project.

The exhibition showcases objects important to communications and medical history alongside beautifully crafted work by children from Burntisland school.

Following activities where the children learnt about telegraph and morse code, two P4 classes created their own articulated hand models which are now on display in the museum for all to see.

Dr Kathleen McIlvenna, a history lecturer at the University of Derby, said: “The Addressing Health project explores really important issues many of us are dealing with in our work life today.

“Our hands are constantly working and how this is managed through design and technology is constantly evolving.

"Furthermore, this exhibition is the result of a wonderful collaboration with Burntisland school and the Museum of Communication and is a really exciting opportunity to bring our project to new audiences.

"We have been honoured and delighted to be able to showcase the wonderful work being done by this small community run museum and of local children.”

