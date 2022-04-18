Plans unveiled for new homes in small Fife village

Applicant, Maureen Wilkie, wants to build four houses at Kilrie Cottages, Auchtertool.

Historically, the cottages formed part of the larger Kilrie estate, including other listed buildings such as Kilrie Granary, Kilrie House - built in 1854 - and Dovecot.

A statement lodged with the application said: “The area has long-standing significance as a community.

The plans have been lodged with Fife Council

“However, as the listed buildings are used as tourist attractions and venues rather than private dwellings in recent years, the cottages have become more isolated from the greater community.”

Last year the site gained permission to change from open space to a storage area for scaffolding.

The new plan envisages four buildings one a half storeys high.

Added the statement: “The applicant owns the land and feels it is underdeveloped and should be repurposed for housing, believing that the small community here would benefit from more house.”