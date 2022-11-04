Critical works at the 75-year-old Bawbee Bridge have been ongoing since July and this has led to phased three-way traffic lights and road closures, with utility companies carrying out crucial diversion activities ahead of the structure being removed and rebuilt in 2023.

That has led to considerable delays and disruption in the area.

However, Fife Council is keen to stress that businesses are all still open as usual as the unavoidable roadworks progress, and is asking people to continue to show support for local businesses – even if they may have to wait a few minutes longer to get to them due to the ongoing bridge works.

Work on the Leven Rail Bridge - Bawbee Brig - has caused considerable disruption in the local area.

Fife Council is working closely with a variety of contractors to ensure everything is being done to keep disruption to a minimum and bring the works to an end as quickly as possible.

The Council’s Economic Development Team and Business Gateway Fife are also on hand to support businesses directly.

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of the Levenmouth Area Committee, said: “We appreciate and understand that these roadworks are inconvenient, and we’re under no illusion about the pressure they can put on local businesses.

Fife Council is keen to encourage the local community to support businesses in the Levenmouth area.

“Local councillors have been contacted by residents and businesses who rightly have had concerns, and we want to reassure everyone that we’re working with colleagues and contractors to address those and act upon them.

“We want to remind everyone that businesses are open as normal and hope people will continue to support them during these difficult times.

“Unfortunately the roadworks are essential, but we can’t thank road users, businesses and the local community enough for the patience and co-operation they’ve shown throughout.”

