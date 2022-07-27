Celebrations and surprise for Cupar centenarian on 100th birthday

A surprise followed on Monday as a local charity brought a further celebration to Nancy at home.

Nancy retired, after many years of working for Fife Council, and signed up as a volunteer with CCNEF (Continuing Care North East Fife) – a charity set up in 1980 to help with transport for locals attending medical appointments, as well as offering befriending to those in need of company, help and a blether over a cuppa. She continued as a volunteer befriender for over 30 years, walking, driving or taking the bus to get to whoever needed her help – always with a smile and her cheeky sense of humour.

At the Fife Voluntary Action's Annual Awards Ceremony in 2016 Nancy, at 94, won the category of ‘Mature Volunteer of the Year’. She was "buddied up" with Ethel at the time, who was her senior at 101 years old! Ethel is now 107, nearing 108, and living in a care home in Cupar.

Cupar's Nancy McGill with her card from the Queen to congratulate her on her 100th birthday.

CCNEF decided they wanted to mark Nancy's 100th through official "civic recognition" and thank for her many years of voluntary service and the joy she gave to others.

Nancy enjoyed going to a fitness class at the local church hall – continuing on into her nineties. She helped with WRVS and it was while she was a "tea lady" at North Eden Care Home, at the age of 91, she fell and broke her wrist and was advised to "slow down a bit".

Born on July 24, 1922, Nancy hailed from Gateshead. She married RAF serviceman Robert (Bob) McGill towards the end of the Second World War. They had three children, Nancy, Andrew and Ian, and the family went on to stay in so many different places including Pakistan and Singapore. Bob was a keen golfer and this influenced the decision for the couple to settle in Cupar when he finished his time in the services. Sadly, Bob passed away in the 1970s.

Nancy McGill also received a visit from Councillor Margaret Kennedy, who presented a gift voucher on behalf of Fife Council, and Deputy Lieutenant Col Jim Kinloch on her 100th birthday.

Later, Nancy was gifted a blue canary (she called him Tiger) who turned out to become almost as well-known as Nancy herself in Cupar and, apparently, was also “such a character”.