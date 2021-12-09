Celebrity backing for Fife musician’s bid to feed 200 homeless people at Christmas

Singer/songwriter Mike Clerk is campaigning to provide the festive fayre in a project in collaboration with Social Bite and FOPP/HMV Edinburgh.

He struck the deal with the record store, using all the proceeds gained from the final 100 remaining copies sold of his vinyl LP to help feed the homeless.

Mike’s campaign has been recognised and shared by fellow Kirkcaldy celebrity, UFC star Stevie Ray, as well as Gail Porter, and even Bonehead from Oasis.

Mike Clerk

The singer has since been in touch with Edinburgh homelessness charity Social Bite and has agreed to donate all proceeds from the remaining sales to assist in its Christmas meal appeal.

Mike said: “Social Bite’s story is incredibly heartwarming.

“It started off with Josh Middleton and Alice Thompson, who started a small cafe in Edinburgh, where a homeless person walked in and asked for a job - which they gave him.

“They have since achieved amazing success in helping homeless members of Scotland with everything from free hot drinks and meals, to employment, and even built a village where people can stay, be safe and help each other get back on their feet.

Mike Clerk album cover

“It’s been my own charity of choice for the past seven years, and my Christmas present to myself since then has always been a donation to the charity.

“To say they’re amazing would be a gross understatement”.

Every copy of the album sold will allow Social Bite to provide Christmas dinner for two homeless people in a safe social setting in Scottish communities.

The Fife singer has enjoyed a lot of success recently, crowd-funding over £4000 for the release of his critically acclaimed album ‘The Space Between My Ears’.

He has even been recognised by world famous musicians like Mickey Bradley from The Undertones, Tony Moore from Iron Maiden, and Scottish actor Robert Carlyle.

The charity has seen a host of celebrities endorsing their work, including George Clooney, Meghan Markle, and Leonardo Dicaprio.

To support the campaign you can purchase a 12” Vinyl copy of Mike’s LP “The Space Between My Ears” in-store at Fopp in Rose Street, Edinburgh.

