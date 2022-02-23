Celtic legends Stan Petrov and Lubo Moravcik on stage at Fife venue

Stilian Petrov and Lubo Moravcik will be on stage at Styx in Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy for a night of stories and take questions from the audience.

The Hoops duo are at the venue on Saturday, April 9.

Petrov won ten trophies at Celtic Park, including four Scottish Premier League titles.

Slovakian star Moravcik won two league titles.

The evening includes a raffle and auction.

Tickets are available from Styx Kirkcaldy for £35 each or at styxkirkcaldy.com

