Charity golf event in memory of Stephen Donelly from Fife Institute raises £1000 for Maggie's

Stephen, who was from Coaltown of Balgonie, worked with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust at the old Fife Institute in Glenrothes, and was known for his tireless volunteering work.

As well as commitment to helping others, Stephen was instrumental in organising election counts at the venue, working throughout the night to ensure that the process was done correctly.

Gordon Hindley and Darren Bremner presenting the cheque to Maggie's.

Gordon Hindley, Stephen’s friend and ex colleague, said: “He was a great guy, very well known and respected and did a lot of volunteering for charity in his spare time.

"We used to call him Mr Fix It as he was the go to tech guy at the institute which was a very important job there.”

Added Gordon: “When Stephen passed away in 2015, myself, Andrew Redpath, and several other colleagues decided that it would be a good idea to set up a memorial golf tournament in his memory.

The event used to be held at Leven Links Golf Club, but this year it was played over Elie Golf Club.

Said Gordon: "Elie Golf Club was very kind to host us this year as we were unable to continue the event at Leven.

"I want to thank Fife Auto Centre for sponsoring us, Auchterlonies of St Andrews for providing prizes for the raffle, and Darren Bremner for his amazing donation as well as everyone else who contributed to the event, we are all very grateful.”

The donation was warmly welcomed by Maggie’s Fife which has re-opened its doors for face to face support after lockdown.

Adam Kent, fundraising manager, said: “On behalf of everyone at Maggie’s Fife I wish to thank all those involved with organising The Stephen Donelly Memorial Charity Golf event.

"We’re absolutely delighted that the event was such a success and were incredibly grateful to have been chosen as this year’s beneficiaries.