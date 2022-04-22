The Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) is behind the free event which will be held between 10:00am – 4:00pm tomorrow in the popular shopping destination.

The BGCP team has previously brought comic and toy markets as well as the hugely successful comic con to the Lang Toun and is expecting tomorrow’s event to be swarming with fans of all genres.

Comic fans can expect everything from comic books and graphic novels to first appearance comics.

Art lovers have also not been forgotten about with the event boasting printed art as well as original art to buy.