Community urged to get behind Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival as volunteers sought

The two day festival, which takes place on August 27 and 28, is making a come back after a hugely successful debut for the half marathon in 2019.

The pandemic saw the event shelved in 2020 and 2021.

Those behind the festival are hopeful it will be bigger and better than before and are urging the local community to once again come together and show their support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers are being sought to help the festival events run smoothly.

Jim Dunstan, on behalf of the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, said: “It’s a great event for the community.

“People came out in their droves last time to support runners on the route and we’re hoping that they can turn that community spirit into community involvement.

“We still want people to come out and do their cheering, but we’re also looking for people to help out as volunteers.

"We’re going to need around 150 volunteers on the Sunday and we’re just over half way there in terms of people coming forward.”

The team are looking for volunteers to take on a number of roles on the day to help make the day a success.

Jim explained: "We’re looking for people along the route, cheering and encouraging the runners as well as being a point of contact for the race director.

"We’re also looking for people to run the water stations, and we’re hoping some small teams, groups of friends, Guides or Scouts will work together to keep the water flowing.

"There are a couple of traffic management points where we’re looking for people to help runners cross safely. Training will be given for anyone in these positions.

“Up at Beveridge Park we’re looking for people to manage runners over the line, give out medals and guide them to water.

"We also need people in the festival village and helping with directions within the parks.”

The festival will feature a 10k trail race on the Saturday afternoon and the half marathon and a family fun run on the Sunday.

Entries for the half marathon have now closed with more than 700 runners signed up.

The trail run, which takes place in Beveridge Park and into Raith Estate, is limited to 200 runners decided through a ballot.

He added: “We’re looking to the community for people to get involved.

"It’s not just a group of runners running around Kirkcaldy, the festival is more than that.

"It’s about raising awareness of the Kirkcaldy area and what’s on offer here to encourage people to come back and spend time here and in turn spend money in the local economy.”

The half marathon will follow the same route as it did in 2019 – from Beveridge Park, up Oriel Road, round by Sainsbury's and along to Dunnikier Park, round Michelston Industrial Estate, down to Dysart, through the harbour and Ravenscraig Park, down on to the prom and then back into Beveridge Park.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the festival on the Sunday should email [email protected] or send the team a message through their Facebook page.