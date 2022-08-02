Get ready for Kinghorn in Bloom's Scarecrow Trail

The popular event, organised by Kinghorn in Bloom (KiB), launches on Saturday.

Individuals, groups and businesses have been invited to create their own scarecrows for the trail and competition which will be on display throughout next week.

The scarecrows will be appearing in front gardens, windows and at viewpoints this weekend and will remain there until Sunday, August 14.

Jim and Sheila were the winners of the business/club category in last year's trail.

Local residents and visitors alike can buy a map of the scarecrows’ locations for £1 from the village’s community centre in Rossland Place or the local Co-Op.

All proceeds will go to Kinghorn in Bloom.

There’s then the chance for participants to vote for their favourite creation in each of the three categories – those created by families, adults and clubs/businesses.

To vote hand your form into the KiB box in the community centre or you can email [email protected] including the name of the winning scarecrows and quoting your map number, or alternatively scanning the form and attaching it to your email.

Scarecrows will be popping up across Kinghorn for the annual trail and competition which starts on Saturday.

It’s important to note that you cannot vote for your own scarecrow.

Yvonne Georgeson, secretary of KiB, said: “This year’s Kinghorn in Bloom Scarecrow Trail and competition is proving to be as popular as ever.

"There will be 20 scarecrows being displayed across the village stretching from the Ecology Centre and down to Kinghorn Harbour.

"We hope you have fun finding your scarecrows and judging your best out of the bunch.”