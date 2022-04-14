Construction starts on new houses in site of former Fife high school destroyed by fire

Construction work has started on the site of the former Viewforth High School to build 72 new family homes, and 15 affordable homes.

Edinburgh-based developer Whiteburn says the development will “ breathe new life” into Loughborough Road.

The school was the target of firebugs on several occasions after it closed in 2016.

The new development on the site of the former Viewforth High school

The historic C-listed building - which opened in 1908 - was reduced to ruins in a devastating blaze in August 2020, and hopes of saving any of its stonework ended as the building was razed and the site cleared.

The adjacent historic merchants house, known as Eastbank House, has also been badly damaged by fires over the years.

Whiteburn, which specialises in the regeneration of historic and post-industrial sites, says its development will signal a new era for the site.

An overview of the new housing development on the site of the former Viewforth High School, Kirkcaldy, which was destroyed by fire after closing.

Eve McCurrich, managing director, said the new homes would capitalise on a fantastic location within an established neighbourhood.

She added: “Our key objective is to breathe new life into this part of Kirkcaldy and to create a great place for people to live. The regeneration of the land shows our commitment to sustainable development.

“We are now in the process of putting Viewforth back on the map. This is a very exciting time for the team and the local community as we get this project underway in earnest.”

The homes planned on the site of the former Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy

Whiteburn said there had been a lot of interest in the new homes which are due to go on the market in the next few weeks.

Toria Jones, sales manager for Viewforth added: “Demand from house-hunters is strong in the property market at the moment, and we find that providing this level of pre-launch information gives prospective house-hunters the opportunity to do their research now in order to be in as good a position to reserve a new home when we launch for sale in May.”

Whiteburn Group has secured investment from the Housing Growth Partnership with an injection of £1.5million from its newly created £300m property fund.