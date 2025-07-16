Contamination alert at two popular Fife beaches - SEPA issues guidance
The alert came from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and it relates to the harbour beaches at Kinghorn and Burntisland - two popular places for holidaymakers and day trippers as well as local residents.
SEPA recorded high microbiological contamination readings at both locations. Its warning has been shared by Fife Council and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.
Exposure may cause illness, and members of the public are temporarily advised against bathing, paddling, or playing in the sea or streams running into both beaches until further notice.
Signage has been placed at key access points. The guidance includes do not enter the water to paddle or swim; keep pets away from the water; wash hands and footwear after visiting the area, and ensure you wash your hands before eating and/or drinking. SEPA also urges people not to take anything home from the beach, and not to gather or consume shellfish collected from this area.
No other beaches are affected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.