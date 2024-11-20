Cottage Centre Appeal: huge response as Kirkcaldy appeal bids to raise £60,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gifts and donations of money are pouring into the Cottage Centre’s Christmas Appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the biggest festive campaign in Kircaldy district.

The centre needs to raise £60,000, and, as always, it started from scratch with a determination that no family would be left out. Launched at the start of November, the appeal has already taken in over £12,000 as well as many gifts dominated by individuals and organisations across the Lang Toun.

Every penny, every gift donated, every hat or scarf handed in will make a difference to someone in the Lang Toun. It could be someone you know - a neighbour, or someone who goes to the same local club, who is counting every single penny, and living life on a budget that is so limited the joy of Christmas is simply a distant luxury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mascot Geordie Munro, and Troy Lajeunesse at last year's toy appeal (Pics: Dderek Young)

It is the biggest appeal ever run by The Cottage - in 2023, the target was £45,000. This year the bar has been raised even higher as the cost of living crisis and soaring utility bills continue to impact on families and individuals in poverty.

Support has come from across the community - and there is still time to make a donation or hand in new toys and winter clothing - coats, socks, hats, scarves, gloves and pyjamas are all on the wish list.

Money donated will help The Cottage to provide survival packs across the festive season to ensure families can eat and stay warm, as well as giving them gifts to open on Christmas Day.

The Cottage’s own Christmas raffle has enjoyed excellent support with prizes from Balbirnie House Hotel, Kingsbarns Distillery, Edinburgh Zoo, The Scottish Deer Centre, Celtic Football Club, Rangers Football Club, artist Jack Vettriano, St Andrews Links Golf Club and even the actor Brian Cox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Hutton form the Lodge St Clair of Dysart (Pic: Submitted)

Generous cheques have come from Lodge Minto and Lodge St Clair of Dysart, while Dunelm Mill has donated gifts.

The team at Abbeyford Leisure let children and families spend some much needed time together making memories recently - and guests added £1300 from 2024 holiday bookings and via beautiful memorial plaques around the park.

The funds from a recent Ska night saw Fraser Cunningham buy lots of beautiful gifts, toys and food for children and families, while Dunelm Mill in Kirkcaldy is just one of the town centre businesses to also hand in gifts, while customers of Rowan Beauty Studio and Tanning in Cardenden have also donated generously.

Financial contributions have come from Hillhouse Quarry Group and Doe Sport (North) Ltd, while local children’s author to Fiona Lowry donated her beautiful Storytelling Box with lovely books written by her to the appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign is also set for a massive boost from the huge fundraising prize draw run by Neil Smart on the Love Kirkcaldy Facebook page.

A raffle packed with over 75 prizes is set to raise significant funds for the Cottage Centre’s Christmas Appeal.

The £10 a head draw has netted in excess of 75 prizes - so many that there will be more than one winner when the draw is made at The Cottage on Friday, December 6.

And Fife Flyers’ Supporters’ Club has announced its toy appeal for the Cottage will take place on Sunday, December 8. Fans are asked to bring new toys to the rink which will be collected during and after the game against Guildford Flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the centre said: “We often don’t get the opportunity to meet all who make monetary donation, but the impact you have in the lives of families is beyond words. It is because of your generosity that we can ensure our children and families have full bellies and warm homes and that simply wouldn’t happen without each of you.”

Donations can be dropped into the Cottage Centre’s base at Cawdor Crescent and also St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy. They will be accepted right up to the last minute. If you can contribute financially, donations can be made via bank transfer using Cott Xmas App as reference to the Cottage Centre, sort code 80-16-84, account number: 06006462