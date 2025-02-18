Could you be a 'lifesaver'? RNLI recruiting lifeguards for Kingdom's beaches this summer

The RNLI Lifeguards Scotland team are on the hunt for focused and dedicated individuals eager to add ‘lifesaver’ to their CV this summer.

The charity is currently looking for new recruits to patrol beaches around Scotland’s coast over the summer months, making a difference and helping to ensure the water is safe for people to enjoy.

With world-class training and plenty of development opportunities available, successful applicants will build valuable skills working under pressure in a challenging but incredible rewarding role.

These skills in teamwork, leadership and problem solving are easily transferred into other job roles, especially within the emergency services.

Each summer the charity’s lifeguards can be found on beaches around Scotland’s coastline, including here in Fife at Aberdour, Leven, Elie, Burntisland and both the East and West Sands in St Andrews.

Not only do they rescue those in difficulty in the water, but they also provide vital beach first-aid and safety advice to ensure visitors can return home safely.

Lee Fisher, lifeguard experience manager, said: “Beach lifeguarding is a great opportunity and a very rewarding role that changes lives – including your own – all whilst enjoying the beach as your office.

"Our lifeguards range from teenagers all the way up to lifesavers in their 70s, as long as you meet the fitness requirements and you are over 16 years old, there could be a role for you.

"The job also has great paths for progression – we have lifeguards who have been working for the RNLI for years, both on the beach and as part of our support teams, and the skills you gain can make an ideal first step towards many careers.

"It’s a great opportunity whether you want a rewarding summer job or to pursue a career in lifesaving.”

In order to be considered for a lifeguard role, you should be focused, vigilant, proactive and approachable and must meet a number of fitness requirements.

RNLI lifeguards can complete a 400m pool swim in under 7.5minutes, the first 200m of which must be completed in under 3.5 minutes; and they must be able to complete a 200m beach run in under 40 seconds.

To find out more and to apply visit lifesavingjobs.rnli.org/become-a-lifeguard