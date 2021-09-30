Councillor welcomes refusal of plans for a major housing development close to Kinghorn

Councillor Kathleen Leslie, who represents Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy, expressed her delight that the plans to build 140 homes at Mid Mire have been thrown out after the development generated hundreds of complaints.

Her comments came after fellow ward councillor Gordon Langlands commended the planning report and said residents were mostly concerned about over development and the flooding impact on the area.

Planners recommended the development be refused and their recommendation was agreed by members of the Central and West Planning Committee, which met on Wednesday afternoon.

Local councillor Kathleen Leslie has welcomed the refusal of plans for a major housing development close to Kinghorn. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Gladman Developments had been seeking permission to build the properties.

The development was to be located to the east of Red Path Brae on greenfield land to the north of Kinghorn. The company said it would enhance Kinghorn and tackle the town’s housing shortfall.

Of the 140 homes, Gladman Developments said 21 units would be affordable, and it estimated new residents could generate £3.9 million annually to the local economy.

Fife Council case officer Jamie Penman said: “The proposal raises significant concerns with regard to the principle of development – developing housing in the countryside.

"Future residents of the proposed development would be exposed to unacceptable levels of noise and there are flooding and drainage impacts. The application is unable to demonstrate that there is an acceptable drainage solution for the site and would not contribute to flood risk in the surrounding area.

"The application is recommended for refusal.”

Councillor Leslie said: "As a local councillor I am absolutely delighted this has been refused. I was particularly concerned about flooding which is an ongoing problem in parts of Kinghorn and further housing development would likely exacerbate its impact.

"I also feel that so much housing now ends up on land that is a haven for wildlife when there are plenty spaces to develop residential units such as in empty town centres as a way to regenerate them. Lets try and keep some of our green space as exactly that."

"This application met with a huge number of community objections which were well articulated. I am a great believer in bringing decision making closer to local people and for once it seems that local people have been listened to."

