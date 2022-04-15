COVID in Fife: 280 cases reported in last 24 hours

A total of 123,144 cases had been confirmed in Fife when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Thursday - up from 122,861 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in the region, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,915 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Scotland average of 34,261.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period.

The latest figures have been released for Fife

The dashboard shows 675 people had died in the area by Thursday.

It means there have been 11 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on nine the previous week.

This include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Fife.