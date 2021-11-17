COVID in Fife: Deaths hit double figures for third time in last five weeks

The total for the week commencing November 8 was more than double that of November 1.

The Office of National Statistics (OPNS) recorded 15 deaths in the region which mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate.

The previous week the figure was just six.

Picture Michael Gillen.

Fife’s figures have remained in single figures with just three weekly exceptions since mid February.

The Kingdom recorded 21 deaths the week beginning October 18 - the highest weekly total since January.

Overall, the ONS registered 115 further deaths across Scotland in its most recent data - 25 fewer than the previous week.

The vast majority, 102, were in hospitals with just four in care homes.

Further analysis of the data also highlighted the risk facing people in the most deprived areas - they are 2.5 times as likely to die as those in the least deprived areas.

And this gap has widened from 2.1 to 2.5 over the course of the pandemic.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The number of registered deaths has fallen to the lowest number since early September.

“The next couple of weeks will provide valuable evidence on whether the latest fall is the start of a sustained decline or a continuation of recent fluctuations.

“There continues to be an increased risk of dying with COVID-19 amongst people living in Scotland’s most deprived areas and that deaths of people with a Pakistani, Chinese, Indian or other Asian ethnicity are more likely to involve COVID-19 than those of people with a white Scottish ethnicity.”

