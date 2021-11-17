COVID in Fife: Deaths hit double figures for third time in last five weeks

The number of deaths relating to COVID in Fife has hit double figures for a third week.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 2:32 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 2:32 pm

The total for the week commencing November 8 was more than double that of November 1.

The Office of National Statistics (OPNS) recorded 15 deaths in the region which mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate.

The previous week the figure was just six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Picture Michael Gillen.

Fife’s figures have remained in single figures with just three weekly exceptions since mid February.

The Kingdom recorded 21 deaths the week beginning October 18 - the highest weekly total since January.

Read More

Read More
New weekend indoor market launches in Kirkcaldy shopping centre

Overall, the ONS registered 115 further deaths across Scotland in its most recent data - 25 fewer than the previous week.

The vast majority, 102, were in hospitals with just four in care homes.

Further analysis of the data also highlighted the risk facing people in the most deprived areas - they are 2.5 times as likely to die as those in the least deprived areas.

And this gap has widened from 2.1 to 2.5 over the course of the pandemic.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The number of registered deaths has fallen to the lowest number since early September.

“The next couple of weeks will provide valuable evidence on whether the latest fall is the start of a sustained decline or a continuation of recent fluctuations.

“There continues to be an increased risk of dying with COVID-19 amongst people living in Scotland’s most deprived areas and that deaths of people with a Pakistani, Chinese, Indian or other Asian ethnicity are more likely to involve COVID-19 than those of people with a white Scottish ethnicity.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

Covid-19FifeScotland