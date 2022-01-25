COVID in Fife: Hospital visiting restrictions are eased on majority of wards

NHS Fife confirmed that the majority of the region’s wards - including in community hospitals - are now admitting one visitor per day for patients, which is a change from only essential visiting being allowed in many health settings over the last few weeks.

An appointment system is being operated in Ward 10 in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital, and in Wards 5 and 6 in Dunfermline’s Queen Margaret Hospital, and visitors are being urged to contact those wards directly to arrange a visit.

However, the lifting of the blanket restrictions across community hospitals is being viewed as an encouraging sign.

“Having to restrict visiting in any form has really been a difficult decision during the pandemic but, because there has been a slight improvement, we’re now moving to one visitor per day across all of our hospitals, which is a really positive move,” explained Janette Owens, director of nursing at NHS Fife.

“Visitors are advised not to visit if they are unwell, or self-isolating, or identified as a contact, and they are encouraged to carry out a lateral flow test before they visit.

“They should also wear a fluid resistant face mask, and these are provided on arrival to the hospital or on to the ward, and they should limit movement around the hospital.

“At times it may still be necessary to operate a visiting appointment system to manage numbers on a specific ward, or to restrict visiting for very short periods of time if there has been an outbreak on a ward.

“But even in these circumstances we expect essential visiting to be able to go ahead where required.”

Even during periods of restrictions, Ms Owens added that staff have been working hard to ensure patients can still communicate with family members and friends using tablet computers purchased thanks to donations from the Fife Health Charity.

Fife Council chief executive Steve Grimmond revealed last week that around a third of care homes across Fife had to be closed temporarily as a direct consequence of COVID, although there was optimism that a reduction in the number of days people were required to self-isolate would make a difference.

Despite the current challenges, Fiona Bellamy, senior health protection nurse specialist with NHS Fife Public Health, stressed that the vast majority of care homes throughout Fife have been able to remain open and accessible for regular visiting.

“We know that spending time with those who matter the most and maintaining regular contact is so important for care home residents and their families,” she said.

“Where there are outbreaks, we are providing support and advice to ensure a strong level of protection for care home residents.

“This means that, at times, some care homes may have had to close to new admissions, or have had restricted visiting introduced to protect residents.

“The safety and wellbeing of care home residents in Fife remains a priority.”

In the weeks and months ahead, NHS Fife Public Health will continue to work closely with colleagues in the care home sector, constantly monitoring and assessing the situation to keep everyone safe.

