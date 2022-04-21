COVID in Fife: One death and 250 cases in last 24 hours

A total of 125,010 cases had been confirmed in Fife when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, April 20 -, up from 124,751 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Fife, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 33,414 cases per 100,000 people, which is lower than the Scotland average of 34,701.

Pic: John Devlin

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows 681 people had died in the area by April 20 – up from 680 on Tuesday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week.

They were among 11,860 deaths recorded across Scotland.