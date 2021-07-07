The region produced its latest zero return for the week for June 28-July 4 according to the statistics from National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In Fife there were no deaths registered where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate throughout May or June.

The last death was recorded in mid-April - one of only three people to die that month, one each week.

Numbers of deaths in Fife have also remained in single figures, despite the first cases of the Delta Variant being reported in Kirkcaldy.

The NRS confirmed that the were 21 deaths across Scotland for June 28-July 4 period -up four from the previous week.

There were four in Falkirk, three in Glasgow City, two in each of Clackmannanshire, Perth and Kinross, and South Lanarkshire, and one death each in eight other regions.

The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1076 – or 5%, more than the five year average.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The death rate continues to rise slightly but the number of deaths compared to the number of COVID-19 cases remains low.

“Four deaths were aged under 65, six were aged 65-74 and there were eleven deaths in people aged 75 or over. Nine were female and twelve were male.

“Fifteen deaths were in hospitals, four deaths were in care homes, and two deaths were at home or in a non-institutional setting.”

